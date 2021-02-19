Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares stood at 44,875,308 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply a decline of -10.52% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ACST share’s 52-week high remains $1.22, putting it -34.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $164.26 Million, with an average of 66.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

After registering a -10.52% downside in the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.18 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 22.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.94%, and 52.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 180.83%. Short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw shorts transact 2.24 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying a decline of -72.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACST has been trading -72.53% off suggested target high and -72.53% from its likely low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders hold 8.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.66% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.92 Million shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $625.3 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 283.8 Thousand shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $56.82 Thousand.