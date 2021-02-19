Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s traded shares stood at 1,500,684 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.68, to imply an increase of 8.64% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The ACTG share’s 52-week high remains $8.77, putting it -1.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $428.73 Million, with an average of 1.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 938.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACTG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

After registering a 8.64% upside in the latest session, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.76- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.32%, and 56.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 122.08%. Short interest in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying a decline of -19.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACTG has been trading -19.35% off suggested target high and -19.35% from its likely low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

Acacia Research Corporation insiders hold 6.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.41% of the shares at 71.73% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.82 Million shares (or 5.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.63 Million shares, or about 5.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $9.13 Million.