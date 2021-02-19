Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s traded shares stood at 4,238,371 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.46, to imply a decline of -6.46% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The ABEO share’s 52-week high remains $4.34, putting it -76.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $242.38 Million, with an average of 10.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ABEO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

After registering a -6.46% downside in the last session, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.75- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 34.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.79%, and 28.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.69%. Short interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw shorts transact 2.88 Million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 103.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABEO has been trading 225.2% off suggested target high and 21.95% from its likely low.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.93% of the shares at 45.27% float percentage. In total, 117 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.5 Million shares (or 5.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.09 Million shares, or about 4.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.42 Million.