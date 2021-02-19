9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s traded shares stood at 6,720,561 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply a decline of -0.52% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NMTR share’s 52-week high remains $2.26, putting it -17.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $392.57 Million, with an average of 11.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NMTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside in the last session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.26 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 14.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.76%, and 46.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 124.68%. Short interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw shorts transact 5.75 Million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 146.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMTR has been trading 210.88% off suggested target high and 55.44% from its likely low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 12.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.17% of the shares at 24.25% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.72 Million shares (or 17.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.04 Million shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.61 Million.