111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares stood at 1,131,233 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.9, to imply a decline of -5.73% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The YI share’s 52-week high remains $45.88, putting it -109.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.2. The company has a valuation of $1.8 Billion, with an average of 5.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 842.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 111, Inc. (YI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

After registering a -5.73% downside in the last session, 111, Inc. (YI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.88 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 52.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16%, and 211.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 215.11%. Short interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw shorts transact 92.1 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

111, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.15% of the shares at 7.15% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Totem Point Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 958.61 Thousand shares (or 2.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 650Thousand shares, or about 1.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.03 Million.