Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s traded shares stood at 16,541,002 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.9, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The ZNGA share’s 52-week high remains $12.27, putting it -3.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.65. The company has a valuation of $12.84 Billion, with an average of 40Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZNGA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the latest session, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.27 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.2%, and 21.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.95%. Short interest in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw shorts transact 69.91 Million shares and set a 2.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.97, implying an increase of 8.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZNGA has been trading 26.05% off suggested target high and -24.37% from its likely low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zynga Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) shares are +23.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 442.86% against 10%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $685.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $689.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $424.88 Million and $518.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.3% before jumping 33% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 147.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.61% annually.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)'s Major holders

Zynga Inc. insiders hold 6.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.49% of the shares at 83.19% float percentage. In total, 585 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 94.67 Million shares (or 8.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $863.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 80.33 Million shares, or about 7.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $792.9 Million.