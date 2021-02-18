Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s traded shares stood at 4,466,535 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.21, to imply an increase of 26.81% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The IPDN share’s 52-week high remains $5.56, putting it -32.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $53.97 Million, with an average of 543.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPDN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

After registering a 26.81% upside in the last session, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.38- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.4%, and 80.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.55%. Short interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw shorts transact 322.3 Million shares and set a 110 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36, implying an increase of 755.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPDN has been trading 755.11% off suggested target high and 755.11% from its likely low.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. insiders hold 55.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.55% of the shares at 1.22% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.33 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.42 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.7 Thousand.