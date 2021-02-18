Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s traded shares stood at 1,876,024 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.82, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The NETE share’s 52-week high remains $20.08, putting it -26.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.47. The company has a valuation of $79.92 Million, with an average of 814.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Net Element, Inc. (NETE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NETE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the latest session, Net Element, Inc. (NETE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.43 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 7.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11%, and 22.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.77%. Short interest in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw shorts transact 423.1 Million shares and set a 184.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 58.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NETE has been trading 58.03% off suggested target high and 58.03% from its likely low.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s Major holders

Net Element, Inc. insiders hold 14.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.32% of the shares at 12.11% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 165.81 Thousand shares (or 3.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 74.96 Thousand shares, or about 1.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.05 Million.