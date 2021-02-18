Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)’s traded shares stood at 4,817,715 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.46, to imply an increase of 12.34% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The HGBL share’s 52-week high remains $4.2, putting it -21.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $124.95 Million, with an average of 87.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 154.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HGBL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) trade information

After registering a 12.34% upside in the latest session, Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.20- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 18.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.58%, and 15.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.95%. Short interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw shorts transact 81.94 Million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.67, implying an increase of 34.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGBL has been trading 73.41% off suggested target high and 15.61% from its likely low.

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)’s Major holders

Heritage Global Inc. insiders hold 29.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.4% of the shares at 23.41% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 202Thousand shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $462.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CIBC World Markets, Inc. with 80.39 Thousand shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $213.84 Thousand.