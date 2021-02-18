EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s traded shares stood at 3,427,858 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.99, to imply a decline of -6.88% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The ENLC share’s 52-week high remains $4.72, putting it -18.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $2.19 Billion, with an average of 2.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ENLC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) trade information

After registering a -6.88% downside in the latest session, EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.82- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 17.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.3%, and -5.44% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.82%. Short interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw shorts transact 7.8 Million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.15, implying an increase of 4.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENLC has been trading 25.31% off suggested target high and -24.81% from its likely low.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ENLC Dividends

EnLink Midstream, LLC has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0.38, with the share yield ticking at 8.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.83%.