Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares stood at 4,788,907 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.21, to imply an increase of 27.61% or $1.56 in intraday trading. The ELYS share’s 52-week high remains $7.57, putting it -4.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $120.41 Million, with an average of 1.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ELYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

After registering a 27.61% upside in the last session, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.34- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.31%, and 22.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.2%. Short interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw shorts transact 378Million shares and set a 218.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.78, implying a decline of -5.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.78 and $6.78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELYS has been trading -5.96% off suggested target high and -5.96% from its likely low.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -137.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology, Corp. insiders hold 48.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.8% of the shares at 1.54% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 327.75 Thousand shares (or 3.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 29.57 Thousand shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $60.92 Thousand.