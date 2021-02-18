Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares stood at 1,634,868 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.44, to imply an increase of 6.74% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The EDSA share’s 52-week high remains $19.1, putting it -156.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $82.21 Million, with an average of 3.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 486.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDSA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

After registering a 6.74% upside in the last session, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.21- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 9.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.94%, and 53.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.06%. Short interest in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw shorts transact 176.92 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying an increase of 141.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDSA has been trading 141.94% off suggested target high and 141.94% from its likely low.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Edesa Biotech, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) shares are +5.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.38% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -58.8% this quarter before jumping 20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -39.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 100%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Edesa Biotech, Inc. insiders hold 38.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.14% of the shares at 34.46% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 75Thousand shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $318.75 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 74.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $314.93 Thousand.