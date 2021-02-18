BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s traded shares stood at 1,254,264 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.8, to imply a decline of -11.91% or -$2.4 in intraday trading. The BLCT share’s 52-week high remains $35.89, putting it -101.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.04. The company has a valuation of $634.42 Million, with an average of 241.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 301.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

After registering a -11.91% downside in the last session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.46 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 13.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 61.77%, and 63.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.19%. Short interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw shorts transact 114.56 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -78.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

BlueCity Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.93% of the shares at 2.97% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by UG Investment Advisers Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 720.6 Thousand shares (or 2.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 627.56 Thousand shares, or about 2.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.45 Million.