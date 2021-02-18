bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares stood at 2,623,903 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.26, to imply a decline of -2.69% or -$0.76 in intraday trading. The BLUE share’s 52-week high remains $89.31, putting it -227.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +1.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.85. The company has a valuation of $1.82 Billion, with an average of 817.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.92.

After registering a -2.69% downside in the latest session, bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.09 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 42.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -41.81%, and -46.43% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -37.44%. Short interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw shorts transact 5.95 Million shares and set a 5.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.05, implying an increase of 87.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLUE has been trading 230.15% off suggested target high and 6.38% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing bluebird bio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) shares are -55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.12% against 14.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.7% this quarter before jumping 19.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 479.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $14.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10Million and $21.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.5% before falling -29.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -50.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

bluebird bio, Inc. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.55% of the shares at 98.05% float percentage. In total, 401 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.1 Million shares (or 12.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $436.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 7.21 Million shares, or about 10.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $389.1 Million.