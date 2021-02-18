Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares stood at 1,522,931 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.17, to imply an increase of 19.48% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The APM share’s 52-week high remains $16.91, putting it -305.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $141.83 Million, with an average of 354.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 603.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aptorum Group Limited (APM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

After registering a 19.48% upside in the last session, Aptorum Group Limited (APM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.24- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.51%, and 25.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.83%. Short interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw shorts transact 349.48 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 259.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APM has been trading 259.71% off suggested target high and 259.71% from its likely low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Aptorum Group Limited insiders hold 26.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.77% of the shares at 1.04% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 64.75 Thousand shares (or 0.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.54 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 11.07 Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $29.68 Thousand.