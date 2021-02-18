Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s traded shares stood at 1,147,035 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 4.91% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ALYA share’s 52-week high remains $5.47, putting it -96.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $161.95 Million, with an average of 2.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 292.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALYA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) trade information

After registering a 4.91% upside in the last session, Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.93- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.73%, and 12.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.01%. Short interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw shorts transact 7.12 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.59, implying a decline of -6.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.37 and $2.88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALYA has been trading 3.6% off suggested target high and -14.75% from its likely low.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.75% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s Major holders

Alithya Group Inc. insiders hold 26.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.52% of the shares at 55.21% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Claret Asset Management Corp. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.97 Million shares (or 11.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ancora Advisors, LLC with 1.9 Million shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.24 Million.