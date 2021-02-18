Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s traded shares stood at 4,604,955 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.42, to imply an increase of 19.63% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The VIOT share’s 52-week high remains $12.1, putting it -16.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.2. The company has a valuation of $716.37 Million, with an average of 636.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 315.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

After registering a 19.63% upside in the latest session, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.10 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 10.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.33%, and 69.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 110.29%. Short interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw shorts transact 77.94 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viomi Technology Co., Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) shares are +37.38% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 479.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.88% of the shares at 33.75% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Serenity Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.81 Million shares (or 24.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.32 Million shares, or about 20.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.03 Million.