Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s traded shares stood at 13,630,468 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.95, to imply a decline of -0.07% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The VZ share’s 52-week high remains $61.95, putting it -8.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.84. The company has a valuation of $235.2 Billion, with an average of 26.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VZ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside in the latest session, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.61 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.73%, and -0.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.96%. Short interest in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw shorts transact 41.84 Million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.83, implying an increase of 6.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VZ has been trading 22.91% off suggested target high and -20.98% from its likely low.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verizon Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) shares are -3.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.86% against -4.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.6% this quarter before jumping 8.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $32.44 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.31 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.61 Billion and $30.45 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.6% before jumping 6.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.82% annually.

VZ Dividends

Verizon Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 21, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verizon Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.51, with the share yield ticking at 4.4% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.41%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s Major holders

Verizon Communications Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.32% of the shares at 66.33% float percentage. In total, 3264 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 328.95 Million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 298.75 Million shares, or about 7.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $17.55 Billion.