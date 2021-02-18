VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s traded shares stood at 1,109,945 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.66, to imply a decline of -5.28% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The VRME share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -55.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.29. The company has a valuation of $33.79 Million, with an average of 331.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 148.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VRME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) trade information

After registering a -5.28% downside in the last session, VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.50- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 15.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.08%, and 7.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.44%. Short interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) saw shorts transact 81.78 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 114.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRME has been trading 114.59% off suggested target high and 114.59% from its likely low.

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s Major holders

VerifyMe, Inc. insiders hold 12.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.92% of the shares at 4.5% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 68.8 Thousand shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $221.54 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SFE Investment Counsel with 65.33 Thousand shares, or about 1.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $235.18 Thousand.