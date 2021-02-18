Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 4,293,360 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $119.67, to imply a decline of -1.51% or -$1.83 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $174.94, putting it -46.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.11. The company has a valuation of $32.57 Billion, with an average of 2.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Unity Software Inc. (U), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give U a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $142.11, implying an increase of 18.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $62 and $175 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, U has been trading 46.24% off suggested target high and -48.19% from its likely low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26% annually.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders hold 16.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.97% of the shares at 73.98% float percentage. In total, 172 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 43.3 Million shares (or 15.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 32.96 Million shares, or about 12.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.88 Billion.