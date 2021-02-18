Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares stood at 8,304,479 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.77, to imply a decline of -0.03% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TWTR share’s 52-week high remains $72.08, putting it -0.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20. The company has a valuation of $57.26 Billion, with an average of 18.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TWTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 22 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

After registering a -0.03% downside in the latest session, Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.84 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.46%, and 58.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.99%. Short interest in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) saw shorts transact 17.69 Million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.48, implying a decline of -12.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19 and $95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWTR has been trading 32.37% off suggested target high and -73.53% from its likely low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twitter, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are +89.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -198.85% against 4.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.4% this quarter before jumping 110.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $1.03 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.05 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $807.64 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 19.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.7% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter, Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.36% of the shares at 78.12% float percentage. In total, 1143 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 81.12 Million shares (or 10.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 60.01 Million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.67 Billion.