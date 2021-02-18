Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s traded shares stood at 1,330,518 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.36, to imply an increase of 5.33% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SYPR share’s 52-week high remains $3.9, putting it -16.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $71.62 Million, with an average of 766.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

After registering a 5.33% upside in the last session, Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.72- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 9.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.88%, and 88.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.05%. Short interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw shorts transact 19.98 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.25, implying a decline of -62.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $1.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYPR has been trading -62.8% off suggested target high and -62.8% from its likely low.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.56 Million and $25Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.8% before falling -20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Major holders

Sypris Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 49.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.34% of the shares at 12.47% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.09 Million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 126.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $140.31 Thousand.