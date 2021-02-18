Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s traded shares stood at 1,452,804 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.33, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SBE share’s 52-week high remains $49.48, putting it -32.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.38. The company has a valuation of $1.47 Billion, with an average of 3.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the last session, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.99 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 11.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.68%, and -9.9% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.86%. Short interest in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) saw shorts transact 5.38 Million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46, implying an increase of 23.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBE has been trading 23.23% off suggested target high and 23.23% from its likely low.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Major holders

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 25.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.82% of the shares at 97.92% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.14 Million shares (or 6.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Governors Lane LP with 961.49 Thousand shares, or about 3.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $15Million.