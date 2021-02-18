Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s traded shares stood at 496,458 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply a decline of -3.26% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MITO share’s 52-week high remains $5, putting it -140.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $115.3 Million, with an average of 421.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MITO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

After registering a -3.26% downside in the last session, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.48- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 16.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.05%, and 38.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.13%. Short interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw shorts transact 55.06 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.82, implying an increase of 35.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.46 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MITO has been trading 140.38% off suggested target high and -29.81% from its likely low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) shares are +15.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.07% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -44.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.43% of the shares at 10.43% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 568.16 Thousand shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $849.41 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prosight Management, LP with 256.04 Thousand shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $345.66 Thousand.