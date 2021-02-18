Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s traded shares stood at 11,756,362 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.05, to imply a decline of -36.9% or -$7.63 in intraday trading. The SCKT share’s 52-week high remains $17.44, putting it -33.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $79.35 Million, with an average of 286.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 866.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCKT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) trade information

After registering a -36.9% downside in the last session, Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.00 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 62.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 330.69%, and 412.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 448.32%. Short interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw shorts transact 42.57 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying a decline of -69.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCKT has been trading -69.35% off suggested target high and -69.35% from its likely low.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 149.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Major holders

Socket Mobile, Inc. insiders hold 22.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.25% of the shares at 4.18% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 112.6 Thousand shares (or 1.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $267.99 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CSS LLC with 55.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $70.94 Thousand.