Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 5,821,888 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.9, to imply a decline of -1.31% or -$0.82 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $65.42, putting it -5.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.89. The company has a valuation of $93.64 Billion, with an average of 16.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a -1.31% downside in the latest session, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.42 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 5.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.09%, and 23.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.67%. Short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw shorts transact 61.9 Million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.54, implying a decline of -2.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $81.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP has been trading 31.66% off suggested target high and -75.77% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are +187.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -316.67% against 4.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 25% this quarter before jumping 77.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $740.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $818.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $462.48 Million and $439.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60% before jumping 86.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders hold 24.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.62% of the shares at 81.26% float percentage. In total, 701 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 113.65 Million shares (or 9.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 85.71 Million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.24 Billion.