Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s traded shares stood at 1,373,216 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply a decline of -8.42% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The SMTS share’s 52-week high remains $3.87, putting it -42.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $443.55 Million, with an average of 631.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 509.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SMTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) trade information

After registering a -8.42% downside in the last session, Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.50- this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 22.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.76%, and -24.65% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -18.07%. Short interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) saw shorts transact 164.9 Million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.06, implying an increase of 49.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.45 and $4.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMTS has been trading 58.09% off suggested target high and 26.84% from its likely low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS)’s Major holders

Sierra Metals Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.63% of the shares at 64.16% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 85.07 Million shares (or 52.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is West Family Investments, Inc. with 1.66 Million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.44 Million.