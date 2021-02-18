Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s traded shares stood at 4,756,301 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $266.46, to imply a decline of -1.65% or -$4.48 in intraday trading. The SQ share’s 52-week high remains $273.84, putting it -2.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.33. The company has a valuation of $120.45 Billion, with an average of 10.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Square, Inc. (SQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 46 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the latest session, Square, Inc. (SQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $283.1 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and 17.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.77%. Short interest in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw shorts transact 28.98 Million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $238.93, implying a decline of -10.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $140 and $335 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQ has been trading 25.72% off suggested target high and -47.46% from its likely low.

Square, Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Square, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Square, Inc. (SQ) shares are +77.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.25% against 4.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.3% this quarter before jumping 1100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 314.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $3.1 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $620.68 Million and $1.38 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 398.7% before jumping 121.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 950% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.49% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Square, Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.72% of the shares at 78.49% float percentage. In total, 1332 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 35.1 Million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.71 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.17 Million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.77 Billion.