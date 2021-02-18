iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares stood at 5,882,301 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.85, to imply a decline of -8.53% or -$2.13 in intraday trading. The IQ share’s 52-week high remains $28.03, putting it -22.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $17.03 Billion, with an average of 10.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for iQIYI, Inc. (IQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give IQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

After registering a -8.53% downside in the latest session, iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.89 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 14.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.67%, and 16.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.35%. Short interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw shorts transact 56.33 Million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iQIYI, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares are +29.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.22% against 10.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.6% this quarter before jumping 10.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3% before jumping 10.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -9.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.75% annually.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI, Inc. insiders hold 0.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.67% of the shares at 62.86% float percentage. In total, 323 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 39.3 Million shares (or 1.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $887.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 28.68 Million shares, or about 1.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $647.69 Million.