Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s traded shares stood at 1,694,249 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply a decline of -4.65% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GAU share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -72.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $275.73 Million, with an average of 1.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GAU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

After registering a -4.65% downside in the last session, Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.44 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 14.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.14%, and 8.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.85%. Short interest in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) saw shorts transact 1.66 Million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.07, implying an increase of 68.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.58 and $2.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GAU has been trading 127.64% off suggested target high and 28.46% from its likely low.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Galiano Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.19% of the shares at 44.26% float percentage. In total, 63 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.01 Million shares (or 12.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sun Valley Gold LLC with 23.72 Million shares, or about 10.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $32.73 Million.