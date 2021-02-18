CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 3,370,365 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $150.03, to imply a decline of -3.41% or -$5.29 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $220.2, putting it -46.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.3. The company has a valuation of $11.27 Billion, with an average of 2.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CRSP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside in the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $171 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 12.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.46%, and -24.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -2.01%. Short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw shorts transact 2.95 Million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $149.13, implying a decline of -0.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $210 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRSP has been trading 39.97% off suggested target high and -70.01% from its likely low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are +63.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.02% against 14.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before falling -10.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1585.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.04 Million and $18.12 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -45.4% before falling -90.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 134.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders hold 13.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.49% of the shares at 79.38% float percentage. In total, 405 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.46 Million shares (or 11.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $707.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 7.39 Million shares, or about 10.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $618.46 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6,384,590 shares. This is just over 9.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $977.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.22 Million, or 4.56% of the shares, all valued at about $492.76 Million.