Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s traded shares stood at 2,646,492 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.68, to imply an increase of 30.88% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The TYHT share’s 52-week high remains $7.65, putting it -34.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1. The company has a valuation of $17.27 Million, with an average of 119.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 173.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Shineco, Inc. (TYHT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TYHT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

After registering a 30.88% upside in the last session, Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.03- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 5.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.86%, and 63.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.92%. Short interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw shorts transact 30.69 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -804.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

Shineco, Inc. insiders hold 18.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.58% of the shares at 5.62% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 143.31 Thousand shares (or 4.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $437.82 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management with 6.92 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $18.53 Thousand.