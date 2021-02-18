Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s traded shares stood at 1,808,473 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.58, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The SFT share’s 52-week high remains $14.91, putting it -40.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.4. The company has a valuation of $887.72 Million, with an average of 1.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SFT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.84 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.27%, and 27.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.93%. Short interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw shorts transact 4.21 Million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 32.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFT has been trading 89.04% off suggested target high and -33.84% from its likely low.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.