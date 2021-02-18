Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s traded shares stood at 1,018,125 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.07, to imply a decline of -0.31% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The RSI share’s 52-week high remains $26.55, putting it -39.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $3.91 Billion, with an average of 1.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

After registering a -0.31% downside in the last session, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.42 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 10.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.97%, and -21.33% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.92%. Short interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw shorts transact 4.22 Million shares and set a 2.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.8, implying an increase of 45.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RSI has been trading 83.53% off suggested target high and 20.61% from its likely low.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.