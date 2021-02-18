Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s traded shares stood at 1,337,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.56, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The ROOT share’s 52-week high remains $29.48, putting it -50.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.57. The company has a valuation of $4.91 Billion, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Root, Inc. (ROOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ROOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.58, implying an increase of 15.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROOT has been trading 53.37% off suggested target high and -33.54% from its likely low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -308.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.56% annually.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Root, Inc. insiders hold 42.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.78% of the shares at 69.73% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.31 Million shares (or 2.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 777.4 Thousand shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.21 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Growth Fd and American Century Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Root, Inc. (ROOT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Wells Fargo Growth Fd holds roughly 906,958 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 421.59 Thousand, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about $6.62 Million.