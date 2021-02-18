Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares stood at 6,071,345 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.19, to imply an increase of 0.7% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The RKT share’s 52-week high remains $34.42, putting it -70.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.5. The company has a valuation of $39.99 Billion, with an average of 8.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RKT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

After registering a 0.7% upside in the latest session, Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.47 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 6.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.54%, and 1.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.14%. Short interest in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) saw shorts transact 35.38 Million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.37, implying an increase of 20.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKT has been trading 73.35% off suggested target high and -10.85% from its likely low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.83% annually.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Companies, Inc. insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.88% of the shares at 70% float percentage. In total, 245 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.76 Million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 9.51 Million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $189.5 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund holds roughly 5,118,921 shares. This is just over 4.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.85 Million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $56.85 Million.