Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s traded shares stood at 1,870,875 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.53, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The RIGL share’s 52-week high remains $5.24, putting it -15.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $765.48 Million, with an average of 4.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RIGL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the last session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.84- this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 6.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.62%, and 20.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.43%. Short interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw shorts transact 20.97 Million shares and set a 7.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.33, implying an increase of 61.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIGL has been trading 76.6% off suggested target high and 10.38% from its likely low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) shares are +81.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55% against 16.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10% this quarter before falling -184.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 82.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $18.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.4 Million and $55.76 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.5% before falling -66% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.25% of the shares at 85.52% float percentage. In total, 201 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.91 Million shares (or 12.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.49 Million shares, or about 10.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $61.23 Million.