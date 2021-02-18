Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s traded shares stood at 1,147,696 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.58, to imply a decline of -2.23% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The RXT share’s 52-week high remains $25.18, putting it -2.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.25. The company has a valuation of $4.99 Billion, with an average of 1.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RXT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

After registering a -2.23% downside in the last session, Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.76 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.34%, and 32.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.96%. Short interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw shorts transact 5.29 Million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.22, implying an increase of 6.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXT has been trading 17.98% off suggested target high and -2.36% from its likely low.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 63.39% annually.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders

Rackspace Technology, Inc. insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.69% of the shares at 96.65% float percentage. In total, 153 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 129.61 Million shares (or 64.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.5 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 5.41 Million shares, or about 2.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $103.07 Million.