QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s traded shares stood at 9,969,351 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.15, to imply an increase of 27.62% or $1.98 in intraday trading. The QUIK share’s 52-week high remains $12.49, putting it -36.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.12. The company has a valuation of $95.96 Million, with an average of 831.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 166.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QUIK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) trade information

After registering a 27.62% upside in the latest session, QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.49 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 31.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 91.98%, and 93.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 126.94%. Short interest in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw shorts transact 40.13 Million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying a decline of -18.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QUIK has been trading -12.57% off suggested target high and -23.5% from its likely low.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QuickLogic Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) shares are +111.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.18% against 20%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.6% this quarter before jumping 69.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.16 Million and $2.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.7% before jumping 73% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s Major holders

QuickLogic Corporation insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.08% of the shares at 26.42% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 882.12 Thousand shares (or 7.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC with 653.57 Thousand shares, or about 5.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.48 Million.