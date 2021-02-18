Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s traded shares stood at 2,960,856 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.25, to imply an increase of 40% or $1.5 in intraday trading. The PHCF share’s 52-week high remains $8.55, putting it -62.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $60.42 Million, with an average of 28.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 37.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PHCF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Major holders

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. insiders hold 67.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.88% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.62 Thousand shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 3.16 Thousand shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $9.49 Thousand.