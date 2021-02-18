Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares stood at 3,071,815 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $193.15, to imply a decline of -4.77% or -$9.67 in intraday trading. The PDD share’s 52-week high remains $204.78, putting it -6.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.2. The company has a valuation of $239.01 Billion, with an average of 6.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PDD a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

After registering a -4.77% downside in the latest session, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $212.6 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 8.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3%, and 20.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.98%. Short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw shorts transact 29.09 Million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinduoduo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are +127.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.5% against 11.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 140% this quarter before jumping 51.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $2.96 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.16 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92% before jumping 203.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 56.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.68% of the shares at 27.97% float percentage. In total, 515 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.37 Million shares (or 29.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.51 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.35 Million shares, or about 22.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.44 Billion.