Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s traded shares stood at 5,379,688 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30, to imply a decline of -6.1% or -$1.95 in intraday trading. The PSTH share’s 52-week high remains $33.55, putting it -11.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.5. The company has a valuation of $6.01 Billion, with an average of 4.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.52% of the shares at 69.52% float percentage. In total, 181 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Guggenheim Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22Million shares (or 11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $499.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 17.5 Million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $397.08 Million.