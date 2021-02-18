Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s traded shares stood at 2,044,200 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.8, to imply an increase of 14.65% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The PVL share’s 52-week high remains $2.04, putting it -13.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $59.4 Million, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PVL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) trade information

After registering a 14.65% upside in the last session, Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.88 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.35%, and 69.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.07%. Short interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw shorts transact 885Thousand shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 11.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PVL has been trading 11.11% off suggested target high and 11.11% from its likely low.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.1 Million and $3.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26.4% before jumping 168.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s Major holders

Permianville Royalty Trust insiders hold 31.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.06% of the shares at 5.96% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 903.23 Thousand shares (or 2.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $660.71 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. with 74.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $52.43 Thousand.