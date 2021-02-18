Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG)’s traded shares stood at 1,760,380 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 3.31% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PZG share’s 52-week high remains $1.59, putting it -27.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.472. The company has a valuation of $45.28 Million, with an average of 1.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PZG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG) trade information

After registering a 3.31% upside in the last session, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.375 this Wednesday, Feb 10, jumping 9.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and 13.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.84%. Short interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG) saw shorts transact 21.21 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.63, implying an increase of 110.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PZG has been trading 140% off suggested target high and 80% from its likely low.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG)’s Major holders

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. insiders hold 22.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.2% of the shares at 10.65% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 303.73 Thousand shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $355.36 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 217.81 Thousand shares, or about 0.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $248.3 Thousand.