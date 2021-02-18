Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s traded shares stood at 15,255,535 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.95, to imply an increase of 27.4% or $3 in intraday trading. The SFTW share’s 52-week high remains $14.75, putting it -5.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.11. The company has a valuation of $551.86 Million, with an average of 110.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SFTW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) trade information

After registering a 27.4% upside in the latest session, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.75 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 4.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.92%, and 33.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.67%. Short interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw shorts transact 41.88 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Major holders

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.92% of the shares at 59.92% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glazer Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.01 Million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Periscope Capital Inc. with 1.63 Million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $17.05 Million.