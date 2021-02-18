Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares stood at 13,776,127 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.84, to imply a decline of -0.14% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The VALE share’s 52-week high remains $19, putting it -6.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.49. The company has a valuation of $91.39 Billion, with an average of 23.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vale S.A. (VALE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VALE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.96.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the latest session, Vale S.A. (VALE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.17 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.88%, and 0.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.24%. Short interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw shorts transact 83.75 Million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.14, implying an increase of 18.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.6 and $27.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VALE has been trading 52.69% off suggested target high and -6.95% from its likely low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vale S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vale S.A. (VALE) shares are +60.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.75% against 14.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 900% this quarter before jumping 1114.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $13.31 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.94 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.96 Billion and $7Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.6% before jumping 84.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -126% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.3% annually.

VALE Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vale S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.69, with the share yield ticking at 3.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.54% of the shares at 19.54% float percentage. In total, 492 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 132.29 Million shares (or 2.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 97.79 Million shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.03 Billion.