Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares stood at 12,573,468 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $782.16, to imply a decline of -2% or -$15.99 in intraday trading. The TSLA share’s 52-week high remains $900.4, putting it -15.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $70.1. The company has a valuation of $755.89 Billion, with an average of 23.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 8 analyst(s) give TSLA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

After registering a -2% downside in the latest session, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $829.8 this Thursday, Feb 11, jumping 4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and -4.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.83%. Short interest in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw shorts transact 52.38 Million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $605.73, implying a decline of -22.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $67 and $1200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSLA has been trading 53.42% off suggested target high and -91.43% from its likely low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tesla, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares are +117.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.93% against 24.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 230.4% this quarter before jumping 111.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $9.95 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.08 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.99 Billion and $6.04 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.2% before jumping 83.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 165% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.7% annually.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Tesla, Inc. insiders hold 19.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.53% of the shares at 53.15% float percentage. In total, 2079 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.25 Million shares (or 5.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.42 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 50.08 Million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.34 Billion.