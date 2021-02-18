Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s traded shares stood at 1,611,344 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.23, to imply a decline of -0.49% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The SBLK share’s 52-week high remains $14.23, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.86. The company has a valuation of $1.41 Billion, with an average of 1.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 927.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.99 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 5.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.29%, and 23.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.16%. Short interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw shorts transact 394.4 Million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.81, implying a decline of -2.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBLK has been trading 33.52% off suggested target high and -29.73% from its likely low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares are +93.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -65.38% against 15%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -38.9% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -16.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $151.91 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $165.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $184.58 Million and $105.55 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.7% before jumping 56.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -122.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)'s Major holders

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. insiders hold 14.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.25% of the shares at 65.54% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 39.01 Million shares (or 39.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jefferies Group Inc with 5.38 Million shares, or about 5.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $37.08 Million.

We also have Evermore Global Value Fd and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Evermore Global Value Fd holds roughly 446,262 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 200Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $1.38 Million.