Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares stood at 1,929,620 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.04, to imply a decline of -1.76% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The LESL share’s 52-week high remains $32.84, putting it -36.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.15. The company has a valuation of $4.49 Billion, with an average of 820.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 941.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LESL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.55, implying an increase of 22.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LESL has been trading 53.91% off suggested target high and -8.49% from its likely low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.1% annually.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s, Inc. insiders hold 5.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.13% of the shares at 28.57% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.92 Million shares (or 4.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $247.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. with 1.11 Million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $30.83 Million.