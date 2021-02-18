Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s traded shares stood at 1,005,179 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply a decline of -20.8% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The AFI share’s 52-week high remains $5.6, putting it -48.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $81.53 Million, with an average of 151.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 242.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AFI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

After registering a -20.8% downside in the last session, Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.11- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 26.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.06%, and -8.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -1.31%. Short interest in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) saw shorts transact 497.64 Million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -20.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFI has been trading -20.42% off suggested target high and -20.42% from its likely low.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $155.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.7 Million and $165.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.5% before falling -4.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -59.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -290.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.6% annually.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. insiders hold 3.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.14% of the shares at 77.49% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.5 Million shares (or 11.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gamco Investors Inc with 2.02 Million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.7 Million.

We also have Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 836,100 shares. This is just over 3.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 590Thousand, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $2.04 Million.